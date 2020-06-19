MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old Andover woman has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson in connection to the fire set at a St. Paul car rental agency.

On Friday, United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced a federal criminal complaint against Jessica Lynn White. White made her initial court appearance on June 17, and has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

According to the allegations in the complaint, on May 28, an Enterprise Rent-A-Car building in St. Paul was set ablaze and completely destroyed. On June 3, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) examined the scene and determined that the fire was caused by arson and originated from within the structure.

Investigators were able to identify White and two other individuals captured on surveillance video footage from cameras located inside and outside of the business on the night of the arson.

ATF says White can be seen outside of the business, knocking on the front window and looking into the front door while the two other individuals were inside the building for several minutes. Shortly after, the two individuals were seen exited the building, then the front lobby area filled with smoke and fire can be seen flickering in the reflection of the front window of the building.

The ATF and FBI urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

In addition to fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5342) or submit images or videos at FBI.gov/violence.