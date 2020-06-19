Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting 362 more COVID-19 cases, along with 17 more deaths. Meanwhile, the state completed over 10,000 tests for the third straight day.

The additional cases brings the state’s total confirmed cases up to 32,031. Of that number, 27,709 have recovered from the virus and no longer need isolation.

Of the 17 additional deaths, 13 involved someone in a long-term care (LTC) facility. COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota now total 1,361, with 1,077 being in LTC facilities, which have been hit hard during the pandemic.

There are 339 patients currently being hospitalized for the virus, with 168 of those patients needing intensive care units. Hospitalizations have been trending downward recently.

As for testing, 14,216 tests were completed in the last 24 hours, with over 475,000 tests completed so far overall.

The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, which is enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested.

The MDH stresses that “not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.” All data collected is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, according to MDH.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.

