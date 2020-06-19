MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What appeared to be a possible compromise on police accountability during the special session at the State Capitol Friday night, has had a spectacular collapse.

Sen. Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he was going to meet with reporters after talking with House Democrats about compromises he had made in the Senate Republican proposals on police accountability.

Gazelka presented the reforms to the House caucus, which he said were significant reforms — while Sen. Jeff Hayden of Minneapolis said that was not the case.

“…Have language that changes arbitration, and says that if either party doesn’t want arbitration – so if the city doesn’t want arbitration or the police officer or that union – then it goes to an administrative law judge. So there’s another party involved in oversight of that case,” Gazelka said.

“This is a consistent theme of them to simple say ‘we know better, we know what’s good for you Black and Brown people and here’s the things we want to do and we think this is going to be the way to fix it,’” Sen. Jeff Hayden said.

As for the rest of the legislature, there is still a lot that hasn’t been agreed upon.

At this time, there is no agreement on police accountability reform, $300 million bail-out for looting in Minneapolis and St. Paul, bonding bill or tax bill. Sources say there does appear to be an agreement on a $841 million of COVID-19 relief funds.

With the special session set to end tonight, many issues remain unsolved.