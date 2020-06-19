Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials are investigating after a shooting early Friday morning left a man hospitalized with several gunshot wounds.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, in the Summit-University neighborhood.
The 911 caller told distachers that a man had been shot in an alley. Officers found the victim and emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made. Police say they have no information on a suspect.
