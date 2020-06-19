MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 47-year-old Minneapolis man with history of sexual violence is accused of beating and raping a woman earlier this year.
A Hennepin County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted Michael Landon for first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the Jan. 20, 2020 incident. Landon has a previous conviction of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2004.
According to the county attorney’s office, Landon was noncompliant with his predatory offender registration when the 2020 incident occurred.
Landon allegedly invited a woman, who was near the light rail platform on Lake Street and Hiawatha, to his south Minneapolis home. She later fell asleep at the residence and woke to Landon sexually assaulting her, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, the victim attempted to push Landon away, but he punched her, put her in a chokehold and continued to sexually assault her.
“When Landon finished, he told the victim to leave. The victim then left the house and walked over two miles from south Minneapolis to a downtown Minneapolis hospital to receive medical attention,” the attorney’s office said.
At the hospital, the victim was treated for a broken eye socket. She was able to identify Landon from a variety of photos, and Landon was arrested shortly after.
If convicted, Landon could face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. His first appearance is Friday afternoon.
