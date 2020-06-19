MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump said in an interview that if presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is elected president in November, the “whole country will be Minneapolis,” referring to the unrest in the city that followed the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

The comments were made in a 21-minute interview posted to the president’s YouTube channel Thursday night, conducted by his son, Donald Trump Jr., as part of his campaign series “Triggered.”

Here are the president’s comments in full:

“I feel that if the Democrats get in, we are literally going to end up in a recession-slash-depression the likes of which you’ve never seen. It will be tremendous negative growth. There will be tremendous bedlam all over the place. There won’t be law and order. You’ll have a Seattle, you’ll have a Minneapolis like you’ve never seen before. The whole country will be Minneapolis. And we saved it by me enforcing and sending the troops in.”

President Trump had been highly critical of the handling of the first few destructive days of unrest after Floyd’s death, which occurred when Floyd was being arrested by four now-former Minneapolis police officers. All face serious charges.

On the night of May 28, when the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building was overtaken and burned by rioters, Trump took to Twitter to blast Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and used the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”. In a rare move, Twitter said Trump violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence.

Trump later credited himself for curbing violence in the wake of Floyd’s death by calling on the “overwhelming force” of the National Guard.