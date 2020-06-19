MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With or without final resolutions, the special session will end Friday.
Heading into the session, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hoped lawmakers would address COVID-19 relief, a bonding bill, a tax bill, and police reforms. So far, none of those issues are settled.
The Minnesota House adjourned early Friday morning, around 1 a.m., but lawmakers are expected to be back at the Capitol again later in the morning.
Both chambers have passed different versions of police reform.
The Minnesota Senate moved to ban chokeholds and allocate more resources to crisis intervention training and stress management.
The House went further, packing those things and others into a “Minnesota Police Accountability Act.” The package bans warrior training, requires Minneapolis and St. Paul officers to live in the cities they serve, and reforms arbitration, among other things.
The package was controversial among the House’s Republican minority, and it will continue to be as it makes its way through the Republican-controlled Senate.
The special session will end Friday with the expectation that something will get passed.
If nothing does get passed, there’s a possibility of another special session down the road.
