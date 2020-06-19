MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has announced the identity of the officer who was shot in the hand earlier this week, in an incident that police say rumors turned into nights of unrest in the city.

The BCA says that Officer Ryan Priebe was injured in the Monday night incident. He’s been with the St. Cloud Police Department since 2006.

Coming exactly three weeks after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, the rumors instantly sparked rage in the central Minnesota college town. Police say a group of about 100 people marched to the city’s police station in the early morning hours. Police say some in the group threw rocks at the police station and damaged other nearby buildings. Police used tear gas to break up the crowd. The unrest resulted in four arrests.

The following night, there was again civil unrest in St. Cloud, resulting in the arrests of 37 adults, and an additional two juveniles. Multiple buildings were either damaged or looted.

The BCA said that Priebe has been released from the hospital and remains on standard paid administrative leave.

Sumaree Dashon Bosse has been charged with first-degree assault on a peace officer. He too has been released from the hospital, but remains in custody at the Stearns County Jail.

Police Chief Blair Anderson said in a Monday morning press conference the situation could have ended differently, as the officers involved would have been justified in using deadly force.

“It is abhorrent to me that within minutes, the story that went out went out. This place could have been on fire over a lie,” Anderson said. “You want to see what community policing looks like? Come to St. Cloud and we’ll show you.”

The leader of the local NAACP chapter commended the officers Tuesday for showing remarkable restraint.