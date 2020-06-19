Comments
According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Community OutPost, located on 600 13th Street South.
There, police say two suspects — one carrying a gas can — poured flammable liquid on the house and then lit it on fire.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two arson suspects in a house fire.
The fire was extinguished, but the fire damaged the exterior of the house.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4444.
