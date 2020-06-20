Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people injured in North Minneapolis Saturday afternoon.
The shootings happened on the 800 block of 21st Avenue North at about 4:45 p.m.
Officers arrived on the scene and found one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.
A second person believed to be involved in the shooting arrived at North Memorial shortly thereafter.
The two victims were not identified but police say one is a man, and the other a woman.
No one is currently in custody and the Minneapolis Police Department is still investigating.
