MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Department of Health has reported 438 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.
Since the pandemic started in Minnesota in March, 32,467 people have tested positive for the virus. Of that number, 28,205 cases no longer require isolation.
Cumulatively, 1,372 people have died throughout the state, the vast majority of which passed away in long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Of Friday’s 12 deaths, nine took place in an assisted living home. One person was homeless.
On Friday, 16,815 tests were processed throughout the state, as Minnesota seeks to administer 20,000 tests daily.
The number of people needing hospitalization in Minnesota has steadily declined over the past week: on Friday, 324 were in the hospital, of which 161 were in the ICU. For comparison, on June 13, 390 people were in the hospital, with 191 in the ICU.
The MDH stresses that “not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.” All data collected is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, according to MDH.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
