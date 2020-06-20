Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a police pursuit ended in a crash in North Minneapolis Saturday afternoon.
A Minnesota State Trooper tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding south on Highway 94, near Dowling Avenue.
The driver didn’t stop, and exited to Broadway from Highway 94.
The pursuit ended after the driver crashed into two unoccupied vehicles at 2nd and Aldrich.
No one was injured in the crash. The occupants fled following the crash.
Troopers and local law enforcement are working to figure out the driver of the driver.
