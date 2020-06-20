MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group gathered at the governor’s residence in St. Paul Saturday, demanding help for hundreds currently living in a public park.
Neighbors from the Powderhorn community in Minneapolis set up tents in front of the residence during the afternoon.
They say they’ve asked government officials to find a solution to the growing number of people seeking refuge at Powderhorn Park, but that hasn’t happened.
This week the Minneapolis Park Board voted to allow people experiencing homelessness to stay in city parks temporarily. Powderhorn neighbors say that’s not enough.
“There’s no reason why somebody shouldn’t — everyone shouldn’t — have a safe place to live, a safe place to be. It’s not acceptable to present tents in a public park as a solution,” Lily Lamb said.
Lamb and her neighbors say they want to see a plan to create dignified housing for the people living in the park.
