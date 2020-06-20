Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 68-year-old man has gone missing in Traverse County.
Terry Lee McCoy was last seen at his home in Wheaton, Minnesota at 2 p.m. Wednesday. McCoy, who is six feet tall and weighs roughly 250 pounds, may have sustained recent injuries. He has gray hair with a bald spot on top.
Officials said he left his cell phone, wallet, and personal property at home. It is possible, they said, that McCoy left on foot because no vehicles were missing from his house.
The Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information, and encourage anyone who has seen or spoken to McCoy since Wednesday to contact them at 320-422-7800.
You must log in to post a comment.