MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says four people died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W Saturday night.
Just before 10 p.m., one vehicle was heading south in the northbound lanes near 66th Street in Richfield. Another vehicle was heading north when the two vehicles collided.
The State Patrol says 21-year-old Alfredo Torres of St. Paul is the driver going the wrong direction. He died along with three people in the other vehicle: 25-year-old Briana Vazquez of Watertown, South Dakota, 28-year-old Hassan Abdulmalik of Bloomington, and 27-year-old Tyler Fried of Vermillion, South Dakota.
A fourth person in the other vehicle suffered life threatening injuries.
