MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 27-year-old man is dead after being shot several times early Sunday morning outside of a Crystal bar.
It happened in the parking lot of Big Louie’s Bar and Grill on the 5200 block of West Broadway Avenue at about 2:10 a.m. Police say they have not made any arrests yet, and they don’t believe this is a random crime.
This deadly shooting was one of several in the Twin Cities Saturday night and early Sunday, including a shooting in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood that left one dead and 11 injured.
