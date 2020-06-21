MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot while riding inside a car in the Jordan neighborhood Sunday night.
Investigators say several people were driving around in a car when someone fired at the vehicle, striking the teen.
Police say passengers removed him from the vehicle on the 3000 block of Knox Avenue North at about 8:09 p.m. When officers arrived, the teen was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse. He was pronounced dead at North Memorial Healthcare hospital.
Investigators do not know who fired at the vehicle, nor do they know who was in the vehicle or where it is. Police believe this is the city’s 25th homicide of 2020.
This was the 20th reported shooting within 24 hours in the city, and the second fatal case. Early Sunday morning in Uptown, one man was killed and 11 others were injured when at least two people opened fire in the neighborhood’s busy business district.
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo calls the rash of a violence “a public health crisis.”
“This is not something we can arrest ourselves out of. All stakeholders, the Minneapolis Police Department, the St. Paul Police Department, have to come together to find out what’s leading to this and help as a team thwart them from continuing,” Arradondo said.
At least seven other people were shot in Minneapolis between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
