MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is keeping a close eye on the sky Sunday night, as storms push through southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Here are the latest updates:

6:22 p.m.: The threat of severe weather is still present in south central Minnesota, southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Hi, me again. The severe weather threat is over in the Twin Cities. The severe weather threat is dwindling in SW #MNwx, but continues in south-central and SE, and also across parts of western #WIwx pic.twitter.com/VEPf6k9qje — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 21, 2020

4:56 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Faribault and Jackson counties in Minnesota until 5:45 p.m.

4:52 p.m.: The storm system has passed through the Minneapolis area and is pushing south and east.

The severe weather threat in the Twin Cities was only marginal to begin with; and, frankly, from Minneapolis north & west, any severe weather threat is now over. South and east of Mpls a stray strong wind gust and up to penny-size hail is possible. I'm live at 5:30p on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/Dmi2ySfIYH — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 21, 2020

4:15 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Martin, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Watonwan and Winona counties in Minnesota; Barron, Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties in Wisconsin until 11 p.m.