MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is keeping a close eye on the sky Sunday night, as storms push through southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Here are the latest updates:

6:22 p.m.: The threat of severe weather is still present in south central Minnesota, southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

4:56 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Faribault and Jackson counties in Minnesota until 5:45 p.m.

4:52 p.m.: The storm system has passed through the Minneapolis area and is pushing south and east.

4:15 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Martin, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Watonwan and Winona counties in Minnesota; Barron, Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties in Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

