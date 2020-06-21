MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend was the kickoff of his reelection bid — and Minnesota is one of the states he hopes to win this time.

The November election is just over four months away and some of the recent polls for President Trump, including a recent one from Minnesota, are not bringing good news.

The latest FOX News National Poll shows Biden leading Trump 50 to 38 points. And just this weekend a new Gravis Poll shows Biden with a 16 point lead here in Minnesota with Biden up 58 to 42 percentage points.

The president has said repeatedly he wants to win Minnesota and four years ago he almost did win the state. He lost to Hillary Clinton by just 44,000 votes. Trump supporters point out all the polls were wrong four years ago when they projected Clinton would win.

Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“It’s what the president said last night in his speech in Tulsa: We are the silent majority, perhaps those people aren’t being included in the poll, they are not sharing their voices, maybe there are more quiet about who they are supporting and that could be factored into the poll results,” Caranahan said.

The Trump campaign has just started rolling out commercials in Minnesota, and they depict former Vice President Joe Biden as elderly and not well. Biden is 77 years old and the President is 74. The Biden campaign insists it is Trump who is showing his age.

