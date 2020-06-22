MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another is seriously hurt after a stabbing late Monday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say it happened at about 4:45 p.m. on the Nicollet Mall between 5th and 6th streets. The preliminary investigation says three men who knew each other were walking along the mall when an argument broke out. One of the men stabbed the other two before fleeing on foot.

Both victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one man died from his injuries. Police believe the attacker, who is not in custody, may have sought treatment at another hospital. The investigation is on-going.

Within three hours of the stabbings, eight people have also been shot in Minneapolis. Monday’s attacks are just the latest in a spate of violence throughout the city, including the fatal shooting of a teen Sunday night, and a mass shooting in Uptown early Sunday morning that left one man dead and 11 injured.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo spoke to the news media early Monday evening about the rise in violence. Frey said several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Minnesota State Patrol, will be assisting Minneapolis police in the effort to restore order.