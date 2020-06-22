Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least four people have been shot in a north Minneapolis incident Monday afternoon.
According to police, the incident occurred at the 1600 block of North Morgan Avenue.
Officers arrived around 2:30 p.m. and found one person seriously injured. Three others were transported to the hospital with injuries, as well.
Two of those shot have non-life threatening injuries, and one person was listed in critical but stable condition. The extent of the injuries on the fourth person have not yet been reported.
No one is currently in custody. Police are still investigating.
