MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 308 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and four more deaths — the lowest daily death figure since mid-April.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that the state’s death toll is now at 1,384. Of the recent fatalities, two were residents in long-term care facilities, which have seen the vast majority of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the disease are continuing to trend downward. As of Monday, 332 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 176 in intensive care.
Over the weekend, Minnesota reached a testing benchmark, surpassing 500,000 tests processed since the start of the outbreak in March. The state continues to regularly process more than 10,000 tests each day.
While the coronavirus outbreak appears to be plateauing in Minnesota, cases are increasing in other states, chiefly in the south. So far, the virus has killed more than 120,000 people across the country.
