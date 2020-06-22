MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A GoFundMe has been set up for a family whose three dogs were shot and killed outside their home last week.

According to police, officers responded Tuesday to reports of shots being fired near the intersection of Milton Street and Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a group of people in front of a house on the 900 block of Charles Avenue. There, officers found a trail of blood leading up to the house’s porch where a Rottweiler named Charlotte was bleeding profusely.

Officers then followed another blood trail to a second Rottweiler named Kingston, who was found in a nearby alleyway. A third dog, a Great Dane by the name of Sky, was also found unresponsive in the front yard. All three dogs died of their injuries.

The dogs’ owner said he had recently let the dogs out of the house into the fenced-in backyard. However, police say one of the gates may have been open and the dogs might have left the yard.

Now, officers have given the family information about a GoFundMe account that’s been set up. They’re hoping the family will be able to use it to pay expenses for new pets.

Click here if you would like to help. There’s also a phone number if you have any information about who is responsible for shooting the dogs: 651-266-6179.