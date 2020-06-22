Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has created a fundraiser to help in the effort to rebuild Lake Street in Minneapolis following the unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The fundraiser is called Rebuild Minnesota, and the first 1,000 people who donate will get a custom George Floyd tribute T-shirt. One lucky person will get the chance to spend an afternoon with Dumba and eat with him at his favorite restaurant.
Money from the fundraiser will go toward the Lake Street Council. Already, Rebuild Minnesota has raised nearly $20,000.
