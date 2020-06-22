MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota athlete who overcame tragedy and severe burns as a child has been honored at the ESPY awards.
At 4 years old, Taquarius “TQ” Wair suffered third-degree burns in a 2004 Minneapolis house fire. His 6-year-old sister, Shawneece, died in the fire. Wair spent the next month in a coma, needing skin grafts and reconstruction.
Over the years, Wair had to endure multiple surgeries due to his burns and scars, but it didn’t stop him from pursuing his dream of playing football at Minneapolis North High School. Wair is now at Mesabi Range College in Virginia, Minnesota.
Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin surprised Wair with the award and a special message Sunday evening.
“Jimmy V talked about perseverance and overcoming all obstacles, [someone] who shows nothing but grind, nothing but perseverance and attitude and grit, and I want to let you know that you’re that guy. And I’m proud of you, bro,” Griffin said.
Wair said it’s been a humbling experience, but for everyone to “stay tuned” for what’s to come.
“I’ve been through a lot. It’s just in my nature not to give up. My family won’t let me give up. They’ve been through every part of my life with me. It’s just another part of my life they get to enjoy with me – and I get to enjoy with them,” he said. “Let’s see where I can go from here.”
