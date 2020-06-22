Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Elk Mound Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a 23-year-old man with autism who went missing in the early morning hours Monday.
The sheriff’s office says Austin J. Klopstein walked away from a Wisconsin group home in the Village of Elk Mound.
Authorities say Klopstein is a high-functioning adult with autism.
He is believed to be wearing a multi-colored sweater, blue jeans, Puma shoes and carrying a blue-gray and black backpack. He is also believed to have left on a gray and black mountain bike.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 715-232-1348.
