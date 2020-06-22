Brett Favre Says Colin Kaepernick Will One Day Have 'Hero Status' Similar To Pat TillmanBrett Favre believes that the NFL and general sports world will soon look at quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a "hero" to the game of football in a similar fashion to the late Pat Tillman.

Wild's Matt Dumba Launches Fundraiser To Help Rebuild Lake Street Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has created a fundraiser to help in the effort to rebuild Lake Street in Minneapolis following the unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Twins' Nelson Cruz Wins ESPY Award For Humanitarian WorkThe Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award was awarded to Nelson Cruz for his efforts to support his hometown in the Dominican Republic.

Parents Quickly Getting Ready For Start Of Summer Youth SportsThe MDH released new guidelines Friday that have caught some coaches and parents by surprise, because they didn't expect to be able to play so soon.