MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old Minneapolis woman suffered life-threatening injuries early Monday morning in a crash on Highway 252 in the north metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center. Part of the highway was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
The woman was driving a van with four passengers, three of which were children, when she lost control and hit barriers on both sides of the highway.
Investigators say a 6-year-old girl in the car suffered a minor injury in the crash. The rest of the passengers were unharmed.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and had been drinking prior to the crash, investigators say. Emergency crews brought her to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
