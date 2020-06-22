Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people have been exercising more during the pandemic — and some have been exercising less. But, do you ever lie about your workout?
A new poll shows about one in five Americans admit to lying about working out when they’re actually doing something else.
Reasons for lying: wanting to convince someone they’re busy, or wanting to impress someone else along with being embarrassed about what they’re really doing.
Sixty percent said they were just too tired to exercise.
You must log in to post a comment.