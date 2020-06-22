Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ESPN’s annual ESPY awards were produced in an unorthodox manner this year, honoring those who stand for something a little bit more than the game they play.
The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award was awarded to Nelson Cruz for his efforts to support his hometown in the Dominican Republic.
The Minnesota Twins designated hitter helped his town with infrastructure, a fire department, a police station, a medical center and vehicles to support them. He also facilitates doctors’ travel to the town to help provide medical care.
He had an emotional response to winning the award Sunday night.
“From the bottom of my heart…my family, my foundation, my hometown, thank you,” he said.
