MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials are investigating after three men were shot Monday night in Crystal outside a bar that was the site of a deadly weekend shooting.
The Crystal Police Department says Monday’s shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. outside Big Louie’s bar on the 5200 block of West Broadway.
At the scene, officers found two men, ages 25 and 29, with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews brought them to a nearby hospital. A third man, 35, was driven to the hospital; he’d also been shot several times.
All three of the victims are expected to survive.
The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made, nor have police released information on possible suspects.
RELATED: Police Data Shows 1,600 Minneapolis Gunfire Reports Within 30 Days
Over the weekend, another shooting outside the same bar left one man dead and another injured. Investigators are not sure if these two recent shootings in Crystal are related.
Also on Monday, nine people were hurt in three separate shootings in north Minneapolis, just a few miles south from where the Crystal shooting took place.
City leaders in Minneapolis have called on outside agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol, to help curb gun violence in the city. In the last month, more than 100 people have been shot in Minneapolis.
You must log in to post a comment.