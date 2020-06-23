Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Though there are still a number of states in the country seeing spiking figures when it comes to new cases of COVID-19, the disease appears to still be on the wane in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced that the state has seen 245 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and there have been nine more deaths.

Since the outbreak began in late winter, almost 33,500 people have tested positive for the disease and 1,393 people have died. The MDH says there may have also been another 32 “probable” deaths due to COVID-19 in Minnesota, based on documentation on their death certificates, but a positive test for those 32 is not documented.

More than 29,000 are no longer in need of being isolated. The majority of the deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities, though officials say numbers there also appear to be trending downward.

According to MDH figures, Tuesday’s figures show the lowest number of completed tests in the last week. The state announced a goal of processing 20,000 tests a day; on Tuesday, the number of tests processed in the prior 24 hours numbered about 6,900.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.

