MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in the Webber-Camden neighborhood.
ShotSpotter technology alerted police at about 6:18 p.m. to gunfire on the 4100 block of Aldrich Avenue North. Officers arrived to learn a gunshot victim was taken by a private vehicle to North Memorial Healthcare, where he was later pronounced dead.
READ MORE: Police Data Shows 1,600 Minneapolis Gunfire Reports Within 30 Days
Witnesses say the shooter fled on foot before officers arrived. Police say the investigation is on-going.
This homicide is the latest in a string of gun violence in the city in the past three days. Eleven people were shot early Sunday morning in Uptown, and nine people were shot Monday in north Minneapolis in three separate shootings. Two men were also stabbed Monday in downtown Minneapolis, resulting in one death.
