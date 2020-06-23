Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police confirmed Tuesday that no one was killed in the weekend shooting in the heart of Uptown that injured 11 people.
WCCO-TV initially reported that Cody Pollard died following the shooting early Sunday morning near the intersection of Lagoon and Hennepin avenues, citing his family and witnesses.
Investigators now believed that Pollard died after being shot around the same time but at a different location in downtown Minneapolis, near Target Center and First Avenue.
Pollard’s relatives say he was a father of two and worked as a barber. So far, no arrests have been made in connection to his death.
