MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sawyer County say a 30-year-old Hayward man was killed in a crash Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on County Highway B in the town of Winter.
Officials say the driver, Lars Schnell, was traveling east on County Highway B when he apparently lost control of the vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
Schnell, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was killed due to injuries from the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
