MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Barron County say remains found in December of 2017 have now been identified as a 63-year-old New Prague man.
The victim has been identified as Gary Herbst.
Officials say Herbst’s remains were recovered from a wooded area south of Barron. The sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the DNA Doe Project to identify the individual.
Authorities say the manner of death is now being investigated as a homicide.
