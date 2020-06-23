MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police say a 47-year-old man is in custody following a domestic assault and standoff situation Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the report of a man chasing and repeatedly physically assaulting a woman outside a home on the 67000 block of 322nd Street.

Officers soon located the victim, a 46-year-old St. Cloud woman, and determined that an assault had taken place. The male suspect had since run back into his residence, and said he wouldn’t go back to jail. The man has an active court ordered domestic assault no contact order in place, police said.

During the standoff, the man allegedly threatened to kill himself with a knife if police entered, and also at one time yelled for the police to shoot him. He was alone in the residence.

After an hour of negotiations, the man surrendered and dropped the knife. He was then taken into custody without any further incident, police said.

The female victim did have signs of injury from the assault, but medical attention was not needed.

“Due to the circumstances there was a large police presence in the area during the time of the standoff. Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department and the Sartell Police Department assisted with the initial response and arrest of the suspect,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for assessment and later taken to Stearns County Jail on pending charges related to domestic assault and violation of the no contact order.