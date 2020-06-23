Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in northern Minnesota say a Twin Cities man died over the weekend following an ATV crash.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Eden Prairie man died Sunday night in Longville after being injured in an ATV crash earlier in the evening.
The man’s name is being withheld pending the notification of family members.
The sheriff’s office says an autopsy will be performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Longville is located about 175 miles north of the Twin Cities.
You must log in to post a comment.