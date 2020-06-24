MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a major lawsuit against big oil companies.
The newly-filed lawsuit names ExxonMobil, Koch Industries, and American Petroleum Institute. Ellison argues that these companies lied about the impact of their operations, pertaining to the subject of climate change.
“When corporations and trade associations break the law and hurt Minnesotans, it’s my job and my duty to hold them accountable. The fraud, deceptive advertising, and other violations of Minnesota state law and common law that the lawsuit shows they perpetrated have harmed Minnesotans’ health and our state’s environment, infrastructure, and economy,” Ellison said.
The suit claims fraud against the companies cited, arguing that they violated Minnesota statues that prohibit consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices and false advertising, and did so for decades.
The companies “earned hundreds of billions of dollars in profits while Minnesota shouldered the costs and consequences of unmitigated climate change,” Ellison’s office reports.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reports that the state’s climate warmed faster than both the national and global rates of increase, by 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit between 1951 and 2012.
WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports the suit is modeled, in part, on a 1998 suit against tobacco manufacturers, which ended with a $6.5 billion settlement.
The attorney general’s office reports that there have been at least 15 other governmental entities that have filed similar lawsuits.
