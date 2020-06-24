The recipes below are from Kowalski’s Markets.
Horseradish Steakburgers
Ingredients
1 ⅓ lbs. Kowalski’s Akaushi Ground Chuck
Kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
4 slices sharp Cheddar cheese
4 burger buns, split and toasted
Toppings to taste: watercress, grilled or sautéed onions and horseradish aioli
Directions
Using clean hands, form beef into four hamburger patties; season with salt and pepper. On a grill preheated to medium-high, grill patties directly over heat, lid down, for 4-5 min. on first side. Flip burgers; top each with 1 slice of cheese. Close lid; melt cheese while burgers finish cooking on second side (4-5 min.). Remove burgers from heat and tent loosely with foil; let stand for 3-5 min. Serve on toasted buns with toppings to taste.
Serves 4.
Horseradish aioli: In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together ¾ cup mayonnaise, 2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Horseradish Pub Mustard, 2 tbsp. Kowalski’s English-Style Horseradish Sauce, 2 tsp. Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice (from the produce department) and ½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce. Season to taste with kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste. Serve immediately or store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Lamb Burgers With Fresh Herb Sauce
Ingredients
12 oz. ground lamb
– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
2 burger buns, split and toasted
– toppings, to taste: leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, thinly sliced raw red onion, very thinly sliced cucumber, fresh herbs and Fresh Herb Sauce
Directions
Using clean hands, form lamb into 2 hamburger patties; season burgers with salt and pepper. On a grill preheated to medium-high, grill patties directly over heat, lid down, for 4-5 min. on each side, turning once. Remove burgers from heat and tent loosely with foil; let stand for 3-5 min. Serve on toasted buns with toppings to taste.
Serves 2.
Fresh Herb Sauce: In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together ⅓ cup Kowalski’s Herb Spread and ⅓ cup low-fat buttermilk; stir in 1 tbsp. finely chopped fresh dill and 2 tsp. finely chopped fresh Italian parsley. Season to taste with kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s black peppercorns. Garnish with 1 tbsp. sliced green onions. Serve immediately or store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
