MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 304 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and five more deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that the state’s death toll is now at 1,397. The majority of the deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Wednesday’s update marks the fourth day COVID-19 deaths have been in the single digits.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the disease are continuing to trend downward. As of Wednesday, 340 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 160 in intensive care.
So far, over 529,600 people have been tested for the virus in Minnesota. Of the 33,763 who have tested positive, more than 29,700 are no longer in need of being isolated.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
