MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minimum wage in Minneapolis is expected to go up to $11.75 at small businesses and $13.25 at large businesses beginning July 1, 2020.
Minimum wage is expected to gradually increase to $15 by 2022 for large business employees, and 2024 for small businesses. The Minneapolis minimum wage ordinance characterizes small businesses as 100 or fewer employees and large businesses as more than 100 employees.
The City of Minneapolis is making changes to adjust to the changing economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The new economic reality as a result of the pandemic is especially challenging for the lowest paid workers in our city who are often employed in essential or public-facing jobs,” City officials said.
