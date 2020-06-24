George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis brothers are charged with breaking into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building after rioters set it on fire during one of the most destructive nights following the death of George Floyd.

Rory Amsler (credit: Hennepin Co. Attorney’s Office)

Investigators say Rory and Trevor Amsler went live on Facebook from inside the precinct after police abandoned the building.

Trevor Amsler (credit: Hennepin Co. Attorney’s Office)

They livestreamed themselves ripping items off the walls, throwing things out of windows, breaking into drawers and a storage closet, and stealing items like a rifle scope and a phone charger.

Police caught up with them and arrested them a week later. They each face one count of second-degree burglary, which comes with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

