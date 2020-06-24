Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis brothers are charged with breaking into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building after rioters set it on fire during one of the most destructive nights following the death of George Floyd.
Investigators say Rory and Trevor Amsler went live on Facebook from inside the precinct after police abandoned the building.
They livestreamed themselves ripping items off the walls, throwing things out of windows, breaking into drawers and a storage closet, and stealing items like a rifle scope and a phone charger.
Police caught up with them and arrested them a week later. They each face one count of second-degree burglary, which comes with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
- ‘That’s What Rioting Is, It’s Mass Destruction’: Staples Man Charged In Third Precinct Arson Told Interviewer He Participated In Riots
- St. Paul Man Charged In Connection To Arson At MPD Third Precinct
- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Defends Decision To Abandon MPD 3rd Precinct
- Unrest After George Floyd’s Death: Violence Spans Twin Cities, 3rd Precinct Overtaken & Burned, CNN Reporter Arrested
RELATED STORIES:
You must log in to post a comment.