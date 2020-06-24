MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced Wednesday it will begin reopening some parkways that were previously closed to allow more space for trail users to socially distance and prevent spreading COVID-19.
MPRB plans to reopen the parkways with low pedestrian usage, and MPRB Board President Jono Cowgill says they will “prioritize extending closures for the most heavily used parkways where added space for social distancing is most needed.”
On June 26, the openings will begin with Main Street southeast from Hennepin Avenue to 3rd Avenue southeast at 10 a.m. Additional openings will take place on June 29, including East River Road, Lake of the Isles Parkway and Nokomis Parkway.
For the time being, Bde Maka Ska Parkway, Cedar Lake Parkway, Lake Harriet Parkway and West River Parkway will remain closed to traffic and open for pedestrians.
