MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 100,000 Minnesotans have accessed health care coverage through MNsure since the beginning of the pandemic, and enrollment opportunities continue during this critical time.
According to MNsure, 99,688 Minnesotans have come to MNsure since March 1 and either enrolled in private health insurance through a special enrollment period (SEP) or received eligibility for a public assistance program — be it Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare.
MNsure CEO Nate Clark says he’s glad the state’s health insurance exchange has helped so many people, but he knows there are others out there who still need it, too.
“There are others out there who are currently uninsured and may qualify to sign up. If you’ve recently lost your employer-sponsored health insurance, had an income change, or have another qualifying life event, come to MNsure.org to see if you’re eligible,” he said.
Since the pandemic began, MNsure has introduced two special enrollment periods, or SEPs. On March 23, a COVID-19 SEP opened and ran for 30 days, closing on April 21. During that time, more than 9,400 Minnesotans were able to enroll in private health insurance through MnSure.
At the close of the COVID-19 SEP, MNSure announced another enrollment opportunity. It pertains to Minnesotans who are enrolled in health insurance outside of MNsure, but experienced a decrease in income that may make them eligible for advanced premium tax credits.
There are additional enrollment opportunities year-round, so check MNSure.org for more information.
