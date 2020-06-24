Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt Wednesday morning when a crane collapsed near Interstate 35W in Minneapolis.
Traffic cameras showed the crane on the ground at a construction site near the intersection of 42nd Street South.
The contractor on the project, Kraemer/Nicholson Joint Venture, says that the crane collapsed around 9:30 a.m. The company is investigating what happened; it’s unclear if it was a technical failure or something else.
No one was hurt in the collapse, the company said.
According to MnDOT, Kraemer/Nicholson Joint Venture is working on a project to reduce flooding on I-35W, which involves installing a storm water storage facility.
The northbound lanes of I-35W are currently closed for the construction.
