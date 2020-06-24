MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the nation’s largest food banks says that due to economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic Minnesota will face a hunger crisis in the coming months unlike anything seen since the Great Depression.

Second Harvest Heartland says that based on projections food shelves across the state look to see demand spike by 65%, beginning in July and peaking in September. That means that an additional 275,000 Minnesotans — and 112,000 children — are expected to face hunger in the near future.

“If we don’t get ahead of this jump in hunger, it will deepen and broaden the impact of the pandemic,” said Allison O’Toole, the CEO of Second Harvest Heartland, in a statement. “We must act now.”

Second Harvest Heartland says that the increased demand is expected to cost the food shelf and its combined network $21 million, as one in eight Minnesotans is projected to experience hunger by August.

The food shelf says that it’s currently working to raise funds and adapt its methods in order to feed the newly hungry. (If you’d like to donate, click here.) The organization says it’ll also push for greater state investment in the SNAP program and other emergency assistance programs.

Second Harvest Heartland says it’s important that in the time ahead people ask for help if they need it and do their part in reducing the stigma associated with visiting a food shelf or being on a food assistance program.