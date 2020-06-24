Comments
— westbound Highway 62 to/from westbound Highway 5
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several highway ramps will close for construction near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday, June 24, and remain closed until early August.
The following ramps are closed:
— westbound Highway 62 to/from westbound Highway 5
— westbound Highway 5 to eastbound Highway 62
— westbound Highway 5 to Bloomington Road
— westbound Highway 62 to Bloomington Road
— and Sheppard Road to westbound Highway 5.
For more information on the ramp closures, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.