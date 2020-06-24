MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a standoff situation is happening in Andover Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident is located on the 300 block of Andover Boulevard Northwest. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a passerby in the area reported a house fire. When responders arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
While Andover fire crews and other mutual aid put out the fire, they also found a trailer behind the house, with an individual insider who was armed.
Firefighters were pulled back for safety reasons and a SWAT unit was called in.
The road is closed between University and Prairie Road.
The public is being advised to stay away for safety reasons.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.