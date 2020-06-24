MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twins fans get ready, because baseball is officially back.
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878. The return comes months after the MLB had to postpone the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ MORE: MLB Plans 60-Game Season, Shortest Since 1878 After Union Talks Collapse
Several Twins players are now posting to social media to celebrate their exciting return to the field.
#MNTWINS pic.twitter.com/CqfA22sdR7
— Jose O. Berrios (@JOLaMaKina) June 24, 2020
We ready. pic.twitter.com/C3lCgCQwpk
— Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) June 24, 2020
Players are expected to report for training by July 1. The 2020 season will begin in late July without fans in the ballparks.
You must log in to post a comment.