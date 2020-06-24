George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twins fans get ready, because baseball is officially back.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878. The return comes months after the MLB had to postpone the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Twins players are now posting to social media to celebrate their exciting return to the field.

WE. ARE. BACK.

@mlb let’s get it!!!

Players are expected to report for training by July 1. The 2020 season will begin in late July without fans in the ballparks.

