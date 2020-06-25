LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some people in the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations have tested positive for COVID-19, officials with the teams said Thursday.

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Minnesota had “a few” players in the organization recently test positive.

He said each player is “doing well” in self-isolation at home.

None of the positive tests came from players currently in Minnesota or in Fort Myers, Florida, where the team’s spring training headquarters are. Falvey declined to specify the exact number or whether the players were major leaguers or minor leaguers.

Prior to the recent positive tests, Falvey said, the Twins had no known cases among players or staff. Major league players will start reporting July 1 to begin preparing for a 60-game season scheduled to start in late July.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said on a video conference call that it’s “a delicate subject” and he declined to identify those with positive tests.